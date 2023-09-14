Watch more videos on Shots!

The pre-loved clothing can be dropped off at donation points in Ashington Leisure Centre, Concordia in Cramlington and Ponteland Leisure Centre.

The project is run in partnership between local organisations Grassboots and Northumberland FA. It aims to help people who are struggling financially to have access to grassroots sport and outdoor activities by providing low-cost new and pre-loved footwear and clothing to people in the North East.

Items needed include trainers, tracksuits, shorts, gym wear and football strips – for both children and adults.

Sports kit collected at Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Around half the items are donated at no cost back into communities while others are advertised at low cost, helping to keep the project sustainable.