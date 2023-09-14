Call for donations of pre-loved sports clothing at sites in Northumberland
The pre-loved clothing can be dropped off at donation points in Ashington Leisure Centre, Concordia in Cramlington and Ponteland Leisure Centre.
The project is run in partnership between local organisations Grassboots and Northumberland FA. It aims to help people who are struggling financially to have access to grassroots sport and outdoor activities by providing low-cost new and pre-loved footwear and clothing to people in the North East.
Items needed include trainers, tracksuits, shorts, gym wear and football strips – for both children and adults.
Around half the items are donated at no cost back into communities while others are advertised at low cost, helping to keep the project sustainable.
The Active Northumberland centres have been involved in the scheme since the beginning of the year and have helped to collect hundreds of items.