Call for donations of pre-loved sports clothing at sites in Northumberland

Active Northumberland is calling for donations of good quality sports clothing and footwear to help others in need.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
The pre-loved clothing can be dropped off at donation points in Ashington Leisure Centre, Concordia in Cramlington and Ponteland Leisure Centre.

The project is run in partnership between local organisations Grassboots and Northumberland FA. It aims to help people who are struggling financially to have access to grassroots sport and outdoor activities by providing low-cost new and pre-loved footwear and clothing to people in the North East.

Items needed include trainers, tracksuits, shorts, gym wear and football strips – for both children and adults.

Sports kit collected at Ponteland Leisure Centre.Sports kit collected at Ponteland Leisure Centre.
Around half the items are donated at no cost back into communities while others are advertised at low cost, helping to keep the project sustainable.

The Active Northumberland centres have been involved in the scheme since the beginning of the year and have helped to collect hundreds of items.

