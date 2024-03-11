Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those who join the challenge will help their leisure centre in the competition to win PE equipment for local schools.

Running from March 12 to 27, the Let’s Move for a Better World challenge is fitness equipment provider Technogym’s biggest social campaign. Participants earn MOVEs at their chosen facility.

A MOVE is a measure of physical activity that has been created by Technogym to give everyone the same chance and opportunity – irrespective of age, sex and level of physical ability.

Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.

During the challenge, individual members will simply log into their mywellness account on Active Northumberland’s Technogym equipment and track their workouts to document their MOVEs. Each participant’s MOVEs will be automatically added to their facility’s grand total and they can also be collected at fitness classes, swim sessions and other qualifying activities.

The challenge is open to members and casual users of the participating Active Northumberland leisure centres – Ashington, Blyth, Berwick, Concordia in Cramlington, Ponteland, Prudhoe Waterworld, Morpeth and Wentworth Sports Centre in Hexham.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Whatever your age or activity levels and regardless of whether you go to the leisure centres regularly or not, we would love you to get involved.

“The challenge is a great way to support local schools while building up your own fitness and our staff will be there to support you along the way.”