And so it was no surprise that an event to raise money for the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal was well attended.

The fundraiser took place at Armstrong Court. A fantastic range of not just cakes but bread, soup and even dog treats awaited the villagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea and coffee was available for those who wanted to sit and chat whilst eating their delicious purchases. Everything was paid for by donations and this part of the fundraiser raised £450.39.

The final total sent to the appeal was £1186.13.

The raffle brought in a further £459, taking the total for the day’s event to £909.39.

An additional top up came from Shirley and Jim Sheppard, who sold the signed football that they won in the raffle, and a small number of people doing a bucket collection at Berwick Rangers FC and Berwick Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This meant that the final total sent to the appeal was £1186.13.

Christine Greenall, who organised the event, said: “I would also like to thank Berwick Rangers FC, Berwick Rugby Club, Magna Tandoori Restaurant, Mavi Turkish Restaurant, Sweet Delights, Pot-a-Doodle Do, Marshalls Cafe, Angel Baker and Roxburghe Hotel in Kelso for their kind donations for the raffle and, most of all, the people of Scremerston who donated cakes and then came and bought them all back.