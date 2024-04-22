Caitlin proud to be Chief Marshal at this year's Riding of the Bounds in Berwick
Riding of the Bounds has its origins in the 13th Century, when mounted soldiers of the military Garrison rode the boundaries of Berwick’s legal territory to affirm their control over it.
In 1609, when times were more peaceful following the death of Elizabeth I and The Union of The Crowns in 1603, the ride-out became more of a social event. May 4 this year will witness the 415th mounted cavalcade, only cancelled due to war and Covid-19.
Horses and riders from both sides of the border will start assembling in Berwick Barracks at 10am, then about 30 minutes later will ride out along Walkergate and Marygate to The Guildhall, where The Chief Marshal will receive a flag from the Mayor, after which the Cavalcade leaves the Elizabethan Walls through The Cow Port, over Magdalene Fields and on to Berwick’s northern boundaries.
After completing the route, the Cavalcade is expected to return to The Guildhall at 4pm to return the flag to the Mayor – with spectators set to watch on from Marygate in traditional fashion.
Plaques and bunting are in the process of being exhibited along Marygate, each plaque with the date and name of previous Chief Marshals.
The Chief Marshal for 2024 is Caitlin Grant, with Millie Hope as right hand man and mascot Hollie Rae.
Caitlin is very proud to have been chosen – not only to lead the 2024 Cavalcade but also to represent Berwick at other ride outs with her right hand man and mascot.
They plan to mount and support other such community events at Coldstream on Flodden Day, at Yetholm for The Stob Stane ride, Duns and many more border towns.
On Thursday, May 2, all young people and their family members are welcome as Berwick Riders will hold their annual hobby horse event for children who would like to come along.
Starting at the Scout Hall in Palace Green at 6pm, there will be a walk around the walls with the children on their own hobby horses then returning to the Scout Hall for games and refreshments. Rosettes for all who take part.