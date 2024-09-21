Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and with just five children in the local school.

The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and ageing population.

Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people.

The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day.

Aida, Heidi and Thea on the beach on Holy Island.

Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.

They moved to be closer to their cafe and bring up their three children, Aida, 10, Heidi, seven, and Thea, four.

They previously lived in the village of Belford - around 15 minutes away - and had to commute to their cafe with the tidal times.

Whilst Aida permanently attends school off the island, Heidi and Thea split their time between the local island school - home to just five pupils - and a bigger school in Lowick, when the tide allows.

Heidi and Thea on the beach on Holy Island.

After spending the first couple of hours at school on the island, they get a minibus to the other school when the sole road off the island reopens.

The island is currently undergoing a project called 'Holy Island 2050' with aims to increase the sustainability of the island.

Councillors are considering a new visitor centre and better transport links - including a cycleway and park and ride.

The Mundys are one of two new families to move under the campaign.

Aida, 10, Heidi, seven, and Thea, four.

Andrew said: "We wanted to have and liked the idea of bringing children up on an island - specifically on Holy Island.

"I've been around the island since I was born really and I know what it's like when the tide shuts.

"It's like a part-time island with the best of both - beaches everywhere, minimal traffic and kids can run around as they please.

"We go down the beach a lot on weekends and cycle around the island.

"We've always not had amazing success in enrolling the kids into clubs because of the tides but otherwise we just spend our time going wild on the island!

"I've appreciated it for my entire life.

"Ultimately, my business is here and I see the benefit for the children of living here.

"I'm not really a city dweller and I don't see anywhere better to live.

"The tides are not an inconvenience, more of a blessing."

Andrew's family has been involved with the island for over 40 years when they owned the local shop.

He said: "My parents bought the island store about 40 years ago and my grandparents ran it and then my mum had a few other shops.

"I've sort of been brought up here really.

"I live next door to the café and the commute is 5 metres now!"

Prior to becoming an islander, Andrew's commute was often hampered by the tide - though he says it's one of the main draws to the island for tourists.

He said: "It wasn't very relaxed. You never had enough time to do whatever you needed to do on either side of the tide.

"We do get a lot of tourists as it's quite easy to get on.

"The tides are a huge draw."

For Andrew and Victoria's kids, their school life is unlike any other.

Andrew said: "So there's a small school on the island with just five pupils, two of which are Heidi and Thea.

"When the tide is in they go to school on the island when the tides open they go to the school on the mainland in Lowick.

"The tides move forward by about 40 minutes every day so the time they spend on the island school changes daily.

"They quite regularly bring all the kids from Lowick over to the island as well.

"Both schools are really friendly and nice.

"They all get along and know each other - they muck in together."

As for Andrew's thoughts on the Holy Island 2050 plans, whilst he knows his business is often reliant on tourists, he is keen to see more tourist management.

He said: "Since we've been living here, tourism hasn't changed as much.

"They've put a lot of effort in to attract more tourists and I think now it's more about tourist management, rather than bringing in more.

"It can be hard to understand the effects of the boom in tourism and how that affects life.

"Of course, I profit from it, but equally I live here as well now so I feel the effects on both sides.

"Environmentally, it's a small community and making it a little beacon for sustainability is something I'm fully behind.

"I think they are trying to encourage more families to the island and I like the idea of offering places on the island to people that have skills and trades like its own little community.

"The fishing industry is around four or five boats and still a large part of the character of the island and the rest of it really is built around tourism."