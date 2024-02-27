Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaton Valley Welcome Café offers food twice a week in a friendly environment to people who are seeking company or need somewhere warm to go.

In October 2023 it received £2,000 from the Lakes and Dales Co-op Community Connect fund, which it used to train new volunteers, purchase kitchen equipment and put on events.

The charity, based at the church on Elsdon Avenue, Seaton Delaval, is now encouraging others to apply for funding before the March 7 deadline.

Christine Savage (right) collected Seaton Delaval Welcome Café's grant in October alongside other recipients. (Photo by Lakes and Dales Co-op)

Volunteer Christine Savage said: “We are enormously grateful for the support from Lakes and Dales Co-op as our café has gone from strength to strength.

“The funding has allowed us to host fun community events like our Christmas party and a Valentines Day gathering.