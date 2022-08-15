Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £6,000 grant from Northumberland Freemasons allowed 40 cadets, with supporting Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, to participate in Exercise Blister Shuffle 2022.

Lt Col Mike White, Deputy Commandant of the Northumbria Army Cadet Force explained: “The Nijmegen Four Day March is an opportunity to attend an international event, meet other service and civilian personnel, broaden horizons and give cadets a lifelong experience that they could pass on to their peers.

“It is always a challenging, physical event, especially in the summer heat, however, the substantial training undertaken during the months and weeks beforehand stood everyone in good stead.

Cadets who took part in the marches.

“Yes, it was an ambitious project but it enabled us, as a county, to take our own people to an event where they will met like-minded individuals from all over the world, service men and women from every country in Europe, helping to further reinforce the great esteem the British military are held in by their high standards of discipline, fitness and teamwork.”

The total cost of the trip amounted to £25,000. Substantial fund raising activities had been undertaken but Northumberland Freemasons made up the shortfall.