Closure of the restaurant, at Blyth Boathouse, was announced by the owners on Facebook, who cited the pandemic, rising operating costs and a generally “extremely difficult period for the hospitality sector” as factors in the decision.

But the post says that a construction project in the restaurant’s car park, due to run until September 2024, has resulted in an 80% decrease in trade, pushing the family-run bistro past the point of no return.

The statement said: “We wish to thank our community, our customers, our supporters, and our loyal team for some amazing memories along the way.

“Caboose has been our life for the last three-and-a-half years, and we are very grateful for the journey.

“But for now, it is a sad goodbye.”

The restaurant launched in October 2019, and went on to appear on – and win – an episode of Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me: The Professionals programme.

One commenter on the shock announcement said: “We loved Caboose and it is so sad that places like yourselves are having to close.

Caboose restaurant opened in 2019.

“You were a great thing to have in Blyth and we will miss you.

Another said: “So sorry to hear this after all of your hard work.

“You have given lots of happy memories to a lot of people.

“All the best for your next venture whatever it may be.”

There has been nearly more than 260 comments from well wishers since the news was announced earlier today.

