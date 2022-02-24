Cabinet members launch policy talks over future use of council land

North Tyneside Council is looking to ensure its parks, beaches and other open spaces are enjoyable and safe places for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Officials say it follows a rise in complaints about inappropriate activities in public open spaces such as the use of drones at St Mary’s Lighthouse Nature Reserve, which Natural England has classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI).

The increase has caused disturbances and a potential danger to wildlife. Other activities such as balloon and sky lantern releases can be harmful to the environment and can also pose a fire risk.

Cabinet members have approved for council officers to agree the principle of implementing the policy which, once drafted, would be subject to a six-week consultation process.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “We want to ensure our award-winning parks and beaches, as well as other spaces, can continue to be enjoyed.

“It’s also important that the environment and local wildlife are protected too.

“This new policy will make clear what type of activities can take place on the council’s land as well those which are not considered to be acceptable.”

Examples of the activities that will be considered as part of the development of the policy are:

• Use of UAVs or drones on SSSI sites (unless approved by Natural England)

• Setting off fireworks/firework displays

• The release of balloons and/or sky lanterns

• Camping

• Bonfires or firepits

• The riding or racing of quadbikes and/or motorbikes