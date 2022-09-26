Busy Northumberland road between Ashington and Morpeth re-opens after two-vehicle collision
A road that links two Northumberland towns has been re-opened after it was closed earlier this morning following a crash.
By Andrew Coulson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:22 am
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:09 pm
According to AA Roadwatch online, a section of the A197, which runs between Ashington and Morpeth, had been closed and had slow traffic ‘both ways from Front Street (Pegswood) to the Guide Post turn off’.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.45am today (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A197 near Pegswood.
“Emergency services were called to the scene.”