Personnel from NEPO and energy supplier EDF teamed up for a volunteering day at Northumberland College Zoo in Kirkley near Ponteland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together members of the procurement organisation and colleagues at EDF Business Solutions for a day of hands-on activities supporting the zoo’s vital work in animal care and biodiversity.

Volunteers began the day with a guided tour of the zoo and its many inhabitants, before rolling up their sleeves to de-weed animal enclosures. This was an important task to support healthy grass growth for the paddock animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After lunch and updates from the NEPO and EDF Business Solutions account management teams, the group enjoyed feeding some of the paddock animals – including alpacas, goats, donkeys and Shetland ponies.

Group photograph of the volunteering team after tidying up one of the paddocks.

A highlight for many volunteers was the opportunity to enter the squirrel monkey enclosure and help feed these curious and energetic primates.

In the afternoon, participants engaged in a biodiversity project identifying and recording plant, animal and insect species on site using the innovative iNaturalist App.

This activity is part of the UK-wide ‘BIAZA Spotted on Site’ campaign, delivered in partnership with iNaturalistUK and the National Biodiversity Network Trust (NBN Trust). Northumberland College Zoo currently ranks 12th out of 281 member sites on the campaign’s national leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Kyle, energy lead at NEPO, said: “Social value is really important to us here at NEPO. It’s built into everything we do because we want to make sure that we’re serving our communities at a local level and supporting the local area to thrive.

“It’s been brilliant volunteering with EDF, building on over six years of partnership. EDF shares our commitment to helping the public sector achieve both financial and environmental goals through our procurement framework.”

James Lusby, senior relationship manager at EDF Business Solutions, said: “Electricity powers homes, businesses and key public buildings across the country.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with NEPO, delivering reliable electricity to public sector buildings in the North East while supporting local communities and promoting social and environmental benefits.”

To find out more about NEPO’s social value commitments and its electricity procurement solution, go to www.nepo.org