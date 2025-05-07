Bus shelter mystery solved in Northumberland hamlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three years ago, a plea was made to replace the bus shelter at Middleton after it was smashed to pieces by falling trees in Storm Arwen.

Bamburgh ward councillor Guy Renner-Thompson and Belford Parish Council were asked to help.

"The damaged bus shelter was both an eyesore and not safe for use,” said Guy. “The parish council put the replacement out for tender and the quotes were more than £5,000 for awful metal structures and a three months waiting list.”

He enlisted the help of local craftsman Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who appeared with his wife Nathalie on Ben Fogel’s New Lives In The Wild for the building of their off grid timber and straw bale woodlands house.

Kezz and Guy.

Guy said: “Kezz is one of my oldest friends and as local councillor I take huge pride in getting things done for the community.

"Kezz is our local woodsman and I knew he’d sort it. He built us this beautiful new one using the timber he milled from the trees that crushed the old one.

"We snapped this picture when we were catching the bus together and I remembered how much interest there was from the community when it appeared overnight with people wanting to thank the mystery craftsman.”