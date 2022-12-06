Members of Burgham Park Golf Club, near Longhorsley, handed over a cheque to Katrina Avery, the charity’s legacy giving officer, after raising £3,056.81.

The money was raised following fundraising efforts from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across 2022, golfers have been involved in raffles, donation buckets and three sponsored walking challenges around Grasmere in the Lake District, the Ingram Valley and along the Northumberland coast from Dunstanburgh..

Club members present a cheque to Alzheimer’s Society legacy giving officer Katrina Avery.

Gents Captain John Strachan and Ladies Captain Dot Lowes chose Alzheimer’s Society after recognising that dementia affects so many families.

Many of the club’s members have personal experience of supporting loved ones with the condition, including Dot, whose late sister had dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dot, a retired social worker, said: “I’ve had both professional and personal experience of supporting people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease so I’m aware that most individuals affected are able to continue living in their own home for many years.

“This was the case with my late sister, Ethel, whose sense of humour and laughter shone through despite the impact of Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legacy giving officer Katrina Avery with club captains John Strachan (right) and Dot Lowes (centre).

“The support Alzheimer’s Society provides can be a critical part of the support network, particularly in terms of providing information and advice as well as practical help to carers and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to have raised more than £3,000 to help enhance the lives of those with dementia, as well as supporting their families.”