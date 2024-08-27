Organisers at the Glendale Agricultural Society were delighted with the success of the event on Bank Holiday Monday.

With the highest number of trade stands at the show to date, visitors were able to shop a range of produce.

Crowds were entertained by the Glendale Ceilidh Band, Root 'n Toot' and Shagpile & Slaughter bands, and enjoyed an action packed main ring programme headlined by the incredible Spectacle of Equitation.

Traffic also flowed smoothly on the A697 thanks in part to a shuttle bus service from Wooler.

“We got lucky with the nice and sunny weather which meant crowds were able to enjoy sitting around the main ring,” said Gemma Douglas, who was overseeing her first show.

“We don’t have the exact numbers yet but we believe the attendance was up on last year. We’re really pleased with how the show went.”

“This is an agricultural show steeped in community spirit and tradition, and it was clear to see that. Vintage machinery met modern agriculture, the livestock pens were bursting with anticipation, and young faces were gleaming with the excitement of winning trophies.

“I would like to extend a thank you to the many people who have helped in the lead up to the show almost entirely voluntarily. The sense of community is strong in Glendale - we are very lucky to so many willing to give up their time to plan and build the show ground. Thank you also to those who sponsored the show - without your support there would not be a show.”

