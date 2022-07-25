The funding will help to tackle issues such as employability, food poverty, debt management, homelessness, social isolation and the environment.

The grants awarded to good causes in Northumberland include £3,000 each to Wooler Young People’s Association, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and West Northumberland Food Bank.

A total of £2,890 has been awarded to Morpeth-based Barnabas Safe and Sound, which supports young people’s journeys to independence, and the Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre has received £2,520.

Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer.

Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, said: “As the rise in the cost of living continues to place significant pressures on our local communities, we’re more determined than ever to help charities throughout our region with the resources they need to cope with the heightened demand for their services.

“As a member-owned organisation, we’re proud to be able to help with financial contributions from our Community Fund at the Community Foundation to causes that have a demonstrable impact on people’s lives.

“This year, we have expanded the focus of our grant giving to include homelessness, social isolation and the environment in an effort to make an even greater long-term impact.”

Since its launch in 2016, Newcastle Building Society’s Community Fund at the Community Foundation has contributed over £2.1million in grants and partnerships to a wide variety of charities and projects across the region.