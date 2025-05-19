A busy community centre is warmer and weatherproof thanks to a four-figure grant from the Banks Community Fund.

The Buffalo Community Centre in Blyth provides a wide variety of services and projects to help improve the lives of local people.

The charity is based in a converted pub in Regent Street which has eight large windows, all of which had become bent out of shape over time and were letting in both cold draughts and rain.

But after receiving a £2,000 grant, Cowpen Quay Community Association, which manages the Centre, commissioned RLM Windows, Doors & Conservatories to make and fit new energy efficient windows which will also support its plans to introduce a Warm Hub within the building in the future.

Jo Wilson and Dale Cartie of the Buffalo Community Centre with Jamilah Hassan of the Banks Group.

The Buffalo Community Centre welcomes around 10,000 visitors through its doors every year, and is especially focused working with people and groups that are the hardest to reach.

Activities include computer drop-in sessions, two art groups, Karate and Aikido classes and meetings of the Croft Camera Club.

The Centre also welcomes more than 100 young people for youth club activities three nights every week. A £1,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund 2023 helped to cover the costs of running the youth club.

Deputy manager and senior youth leader Jo Wilson says: “The windows have been in place for a long time and they’d really begun to show their age, with cold draughts and rain regularly finding their way in.

“We knew we needed to replace them, not only to stop this happening, but also to prevent the building fabric from being damaged, but with a lot of projects to pay for and so many different community needs to meet, we’ve not had the money to do so.

“As well as improving the quality of the experience for everyone who spends time here, the new windows will also help us cut down on our energy use, which will in turn save us money on our heating bills.”

Jamilah Hassan, community manager at the Banks Group, adds: “The work that’s been carried out will make the building an even nicer place for them to spend their time and we’re very happy to have helped the Community Association to get it done sooner rather than later.”