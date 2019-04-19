Budding artists can brush up on their painting skills

Older people are getting the chance to brush up on their art skills.

A free beginners’ painting session with music and refreshments is being held next week.

The event will take place on Friday, April 26, in St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall, Amble, from 2pm to 4pm, organised by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), as part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by RVS and Prudential to give older people a chance to try something new for free in their community.

Participants will have the chance to relax, paint and socialise at the event, hosted by The Paint and Sip Party Co.

Starting with a blank canvas, budding artists will be given the choice of up to 20 paintings to use for inspiration.

An expert teacher will be on hand to guide participants step by step, providing one-to-one hints and tips in a fun and casual class that includes music, snacks and drinks.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about other local activities for older people.

To register for a place at the Prudential First Time for Everything Paint & Sip session, call Louise Parker, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Northumberland, on 07824 547863, email Louise.Parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or visit www.facebook.com/royalvoluntaryservicenorthumberland