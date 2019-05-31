Brownies descend on Alnwick Castle

More than 500 Brownies, from all over Northumberland, together with their leaders descended on Alnwick Castle for a day of activities.

They also enjoyed a visit to the State Rooms with time left to explore the castle grounds.

At the the Artisans Courtyard, they could dress in medieval costumes, try traditional games and make and decorate a clay tile. For those brave enough, there was the excitement of the Dragons Quest.

One of the most popular activities was broomstick training in the Inner Bailey.