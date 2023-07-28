News you can trust since 1854
Brownie Gold Award special achievement for Lucie

The amazing efforts of Lucie Willcox have been rewarded with a coveted Brownie Gold Award.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Lucie has attained the highest award achievable by a Brownie in Girlguiding and is the first girl in the Berwick Division to gain this accolade.

To achieve it, girls must earn all six Theme Awards and then do a final challenge. The six themes are Taking Action, Skills for my Future, Know Myself, Express Myself, Be Well and Have Adventures.

Lucie’s final challenge was to make or do something for her Brownie friends, so she presented the unit with a songbook of all their favourite songs to use at meetings.

Lucie Willcox, her light-up slippers and some of her biscuits.Lucie Willcox, her light-up slippers and some of her biscuits.
Lucie Willcox, her light-up slippers and some of her biscuits.
Most Popular

She also earned all 18 interest badges and her favourites included the following – the invention badge as she thought the light-up slippers she created were a cool idea, the aviation badge as it was fun making things fly, the space badge as she enjoyed making her spacesuit and the baking badge as everyone loved her Diary of a Wimpy Kid biscuits.

Lucie said: “I have really loved Brownie sleepovers, having pow wows at our meetings and having fun with all my Brownie friends.”

Pauline Molloy, Division Commissioner, said: “Girlguiding is a great opportunity for girls to try new things, learn new skills, make new friends, to grow in confidence and have fun whilst doing so.”

For more information about local opportunities in Girlguiding, email [email protected] or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents