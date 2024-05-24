Brothers reflect as Ord House Country Park in Berwick reaches 21 years in business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ord House Country Park, located in East Ord, has reached the milestone under the stewardship of the Maguire family.
As children, brothers Billy, (38) Gilbert (36), and Nathan (25) were raised amidst the hustle and bustle of the family business – learning the ropes, doing everything from delivering gas bottles to unblocking drains.
Now with the trio at the helm of the Maguires Country Parks business, which today owns eight parks from Berwick down to Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, a new chapter in their history is unfolding. It offers a combination of luxurious holiday homes, residential park homes and pitches for touring holidays.
Once a dilapidated structure, the original manor house at the flagship site now proudly serves as Ord House Bar and Grill – a family restaurant area and exclusive adults-only lounge.
Billy Maguire Jr said: “My father Billy Snr bought Ord House back in 2003 from the Marshall family, who inherited it from the park’s founders.
“We were brought up on this and on the family’s other parks and we started at the bottom doing all the mundane, routine jobs; the only way to learn. It’s been our passion and ambition to revitalise it into the gem it is today and build on our family legacy.”
Spanning 44 acres of picturesque landscape, Ord House Country Park offers a diverse range of accommodation, from touring pitches to holiday caravans and residential lodges.
Nathan said: “There’s a tailored experience for everyone who comes. We have weekenders, seasonal visitors, second homers. Even those who want to move to the countryside full-time in our fully licensed residential areas.”
The brothers have created a management team to help, support and drive the business forward, but also paid tribute to long-standing team members at Ord House Country Park.
Gilbert said: “Some of them have been with us the whole 21 years.
“Their passion and dedication make every visit memorable for our customers and we appreciate the hard work they put into making the park home for so many people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.