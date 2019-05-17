Brothers ready to step out in support of air ambulance

Climbing England’s highest peak is no mean feat so spare a thought for Mindrum brothers Henry and Ewan Mair-Chapman.

Henry, nine, and Ewan, six, are climbing Scafell Pike in the Lake District on May 25.

Alongside mum Anne and dad Darren, who complete Team Kypie, they are raising funds for the Great North Air Ambulance.

So far, they have raised a fantastic £400 but would love to get that figure a little higher.

Anne said: “We have already raised £400 which is incredible but we would love to raise as much as possible between now and then.

“Having climbed Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK last year, the boys are hoping to climb the highest in England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon) this summer, weather permitting.

Henry, who has helped to organise the challenge, said: “I would like to help support the Great North Air Ambulance because we live in rural north Northumberland and with hospital services and facilities severely limited in this area I would like to hope that the money I raise can help this amazing charity continue saving lives for many years to come.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/henryandteamkypie