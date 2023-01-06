The brothers have won won the 2022 International Bridge Press Association ‘Best Bid Hand of the Year’, sponsored by Taiwanese company Yeh Brothers, for their sequence in the final of Scotland’s premier congress.

Paul is secretary of the Berwick-upon-Tweed Bridge Club and he teams up with Alex, who lives in Kent, for major competitions – including international tournaments and the world championships overseas.

Bridge is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. In its usual format, it is played by four players in two competing partnerships, with partners sitting opposite each other around a table.

Paul Gipson, left, and Alex Gipson.

Paul said: “Bridge is one of the few games where everyone can play against the Andy Murray’s of the game and stand a chance of beating them – although the longer a game goes on, the more likely it is that the professional player will win.

“I used Andy Murray as an example because his great-uncle Colin plays regularly at the Berwick club. He is one of the 94 members that we currently have.

“Although the award is only for one hand, and like all players we will have achieved a number of good and bad hands each year, it’s nice to receive such a prestigious accolade.

“We both knew that we’d had a really good sequence and were very pleased with how we did in that hand, but we are amazed, and chuffed, to be chosen for the award.

“It is rare for an amateur pair to be nominated, let alone win, as professional players play a lot more in higher profile events.”

The 61-year-old has been playing bridge since he was about 12 and has been part of the Berwick-upon-Tweed Bridge Club since moving to the area 17 years ago. He currently lives between Chirnside and Duns.

Paul added: “It’s a social game, but also quite competitive when you play it – this applies to the local club all the way up to the world championships.

“I like the fact that a new hand is dealt after seven minutes so you quickly move on to a new challenge.”

