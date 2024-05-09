Brother George uses pedal power to give plans for Shepherds Law hermitage in Northumberland a funding boost
Brother George Guiver has completed a three-day ride totalling more than 100 miles. The 78-year-old started off from Holy Island.
He went on his electric push bike to the hermitage and then to the Northumberland coast, finishing day two in Whitley Bay. On the final day, he headed to Chester-le-Street (via the Tyne ferry) and then Durham.
More than £4,000 has been raised so far through a combination of online donations and cheques, so Brother George has nearly reached his £5,000 target.
It is hoped that refurbishment plans for Shepherds Law, set on a hilltop between the villages of Powburn of and Eglingham, will enable it to offer hospitality for residential guests – so people can enjoy its picturesque setting for retreat, study, guided walks, arts and crafts – and for it to host activity days for families and groups.
It is a sacred place that has welcomed many visitors and pilgrims since Brother Harold Palmer became a resident there over half a century ago.
Brother George, who is part of Mirfield’s Community of the Resurrection in West Yorkshire, has visited the hermitage for decades.
He has successfully completed fundraising bike rides both in the UK and abroad and he said it made sense to do such a challenge in aid of Shepherds Law because they are “fun to do and a good way of raising money and interest”.
“It was a challenge because the hills in Northumberland are so long and there was a strong head-on wind for the first two days,” he added.
“But at least there wasn’t much rain and I was able to appreciate the many fantastic views that you get in this region.
“In this part of the world there’s a real sense of getting away from it all and, of course, I get to enjoy the beautiful surroundings.
“Thanks to all who have contributed to my fundraising so far.”
Money has already been raised for a link building between the existing accommodation and church at Shepherds Law, which can also be used as a meeting space, but further funding is needed for essential accommodation upgrades.
People can still donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/sponsored-bike-ride-for-shepherds-law-hermitage
