Aidan Stuart, 18, was just one of 40 people to be offered a place at Arts Ed in London out of thousands of people who applied globally.

After taking to the stage at 10-years-old in Alnwick Playhouse, performing around the North East and studying performing arts for two years at Newcastle College, this spot is a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in Aidan’s way is the school fees, which is around £10,000 more each year than the average degree.

Aidan Stuart at Arts Ed in London.

Through events, sponsorships and fundraising, Aidan is hoping to raise around £10,000 which can support him in a year of studying.

He said: “The fees for me to attend Arts Ed unfortunately are too high for me to pay by myself, which is a barrier for me just to dive straight into the course and start outstanding training.

"This is why I have set this page up in the hope of being able to raise money to help me with my fees in order to fulfil a dream of mine that I have had for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never been a person to ask for money and have always worked to be able to pay my way through my current training. However, this isn't possible to do alone. Anything donated would be massively appreciated as it would help me get that one step closer into achieving my goal.