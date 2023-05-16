Brooks of Oldgate is relocating from Morpeth, with the premises closing after trading today (Tuesday). It is moving to The Precinct in Hadston and the new shop will open on Saturday.

It will be called The Furniture Painter. Owner Keith Brooks explained that the painting furniture side of the company has grown so much that he is getting commissions and it is about 80 per cent of the business at the moment.

He added: “It was a difficult decision to close the shop in Morpeth, which opened in 2019, because I’ve made a lot of friends in the town and I’ve had fantastic support from customers and my landlord, Les Sage.

Keith Brooks is looking forward to opening The Furniture Painter shop at The Precinct in Hadston on Saturday.

“However, whilst the furniture side of things has gone from strength to strength, sales from the shop have slowed down dramatically as the cost-of-living crisis has had a major impact.

“This meant that the way the business is now, the configuration of the shop in Morpeth is no longer suitable and I needed to look for larger premises. I’ve found what I needed in Hadston and am looking forward to the opening of the new shop on Saturday.

“I’m also now able to stock a specific type of high-quality paint that I can use for furniture as the company has exclusivity agreements for each area and Morpeth is already taken.”