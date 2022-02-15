Bronze award for Berwick bridge

The Bridgehunter's Chronicles is an online column devoted to historic and unique bridges across the world and each year, the Bridgehunter Awards are given out in 10 categories.

The Berwick scheme was on the shortlist for the Best Example of a Restored Historic Bridge award.

And now it has been revealed that the £900,000 project to waterproof the bridge deck, relay the road surface and footways, repair the masonry parapets and install new LED lighting has won the bronze accolade for finishing third in the category. It received 7.4 per cent of the vote.