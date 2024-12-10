A Scottish independent broadband company is growing its presence in the Berwick area.

GoFibre has been providing lightning-fast full fibre broadband to customers across Scotland and the north of England since 2022.

It now has 6,000 homes and businesses in Berwick, and more than 14,000 in north Northumberland overall, that are able to access its transformative network.

Part of the expansion is in partnership with the UK Government through Project Gigabit – the roll-out of fast, reliable broadband to rural communities across the UK, reaching homes and businesses that would otherwise be left behind.

Digby the gopher, left, and Gregor Watson, right, with members of the Civic Party and other special guests at Berwick Town Council’s Christmas Lights Switch On event.

GoFibre has a strong presence in the region, with 25 local employees in the customer services team working in offices on Berwick’s high street, plus staff in an operational depot in the town (approximately 50 employees in total).

Some of the local team were present on the night of Berwick Town Council’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On event, including Gregor Watson, head of customer service at GoFibre.

He said: “We are proud to be helping to light up the Berwick Town Hall this Christmas by funding the brand-new Christmas lights.

“We know the town centre will be enjoyed by many at this time of year, so we’re pleased to be able to add a little extra to the festivities.

“It could be a white Christmas in Berwick – we’ll see a little closer to the time – but it will certainly be a bright Christmas.”

Those in attendance sang along to a selection of Christmas songs, there was a Blessing of the Lights and the event concluded with the ringing of the town bells.