Dodgy to headline Northumberland music festival

Pop band Dodgy, who will be performing in Bedlington this summer.

Dodgy, who formed in Hounslow in 1990, are best known for their hits Staying Out for the Summer, If You're Thinking of Me and Good Enough, which reached number four in the charts and is officially one of the most played tracks on UK radio in the last 20 years. The band had 12 top 40 hits and have sold more than a million records worldwide.

It’s the fourth time in recent years that a major festival has taken place in Gallagher Park.

With a two-year gap because of Covid, the Gallagher Park Live Festival on Saturday July 16 looks set to appeal to all ages and members of the family. Other bands will be announced in due course.

Previous year’s headliners have included Matt Cardle, The Commitments and Johnny Hates Jazz, all of which have entertained thousands of people at the free spectacle.

The event is once again being funded by East Bedlington Parish Council with contributions from Choppington Parish Council, West Bedlington Town Council, and private donations.

Parish clerk Ron Thornton said: “We’ve all missed live performances because of the pandemic. The parish council is delighted to relaunch Gallagher Park Live so that the people of Bedlington can enjoy a free, fun, family day out with entertainment for everyone.”

Organiser Mel Jackson of Jigsaw Event Management said: “Dodgy are a great band to watch live and they have had a number of hits that the crowd can sing along to.