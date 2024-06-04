Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British surf and lifestyle brand is coming to Berwick.

The grand opening of the Saltrock store at 57 Marygate that used to contain the Wilkies department store is Saturday, June 15.

The business, which started out in 1988, says it offers a unique blend of surf-inspired clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, and provides an exciting shopping experience.

Those who come along on June 15 will benefit from special opening day discounts on a wide selection of products and 30 lucky customers will receive a free Saltrock goodie bag.

The unit for Saltrock in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Natasha Adkins, area manager of Saltrock, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our new store in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

“This town, with its rich history and close-knit community, is a perfect fit for Saltrock.

“We look forward to becoming a part of the local community and sharing our passion for the surf and outdoor lifestyle with everyone here.”

Saltrock draws inspiration from the rugged coastlines and surf culture of the UK. The brand’s ethos revolves around adventure, creativity and a love for the great outdoors, which is reflected in every piece of clothing and accessory it offers.

The new store in Berwick is designed to embody these values – offering a welcoming space where customers can explore and find the perfect gear for their next adventure – whether it is on the beach, in the countryside, or simply embracing the laid-back surf lifestyle.