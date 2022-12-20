Ten volunteers from group companies Bel Valves, CMP Products, Michell Bearings and Rotary Power carried out the planting at the National Trust site.

The wider, landscape-scale project ‘Wilder Wallington’ aims to plant one million trees by 2030, as well as reintroduce native species and improve peatlands and waterways.

Following extensive damage from the storm in 2021, the British Engines volunteers helped with the planting of a new woodland in the West Belt section.

Helen McDonald, lead ranger at the National Trust, Wallington, said: “It was lovely to welcome the group from British Engines to Wallington and help mark their special anniversary year with tree planting.

“Wallington was severally impacted by Storm Arwen and it’s been wonderful to receive help and support from this local company, as well as others, to help us rebuild and recover.

“The native broadleaf woodland they have helped plant will be a haven for wildlife and a beautiful space for visitors to enjoy too.”

Incorporated in 1922, the 100th anniversary celebrations for the British Engines group this year have included an employee event at the iconic international music centre Sage Gateshead.

