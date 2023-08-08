Judges Dale Hector and Brendan Mowforth called in to town as part of their whistle-stop tour of Britain where they are considering villages, towns and cities for awards in the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society competition.

Their tour of the town included Gardener's House, Pottergate Garden, The Pinfold and the Sensory Garden in Column Field. They also visited Alnwick Cemetery and the Capability Brown landscape around Alnwick Castle before returning to The Alnwick Garden for a tour and lunch.

Liz Adams, chair of Alnwick In Bloom, said: "Winning Best Town last year was a real boost for all our volunteers as it rewards their efforts.

Judges Dale Hector and Brendan Mowforth with Alnwick in Bloom and Alnwick Town Council representatives Jenny MacDowell, Janet Pibworth, Tom Pattinson, Kathleen Bradford and Liz Adams. Picture: Jane Coltman

"Then to be asked to represent Northumbria in Bloom in Britain in Bloom competition was a real accolade but, at the same time, thrilling and terrifying in equal measure.

"One of the reasons I joined Alnwick in Bloom was that as I felt it was important that the town you live in should look it’s best and the best way to ensure that is to be involved in the community effort to make that happen."

Alnwick Town Council clerk, Peter Hately, added: "Alnwick in Bloom work tremendously hard all year round to keep the town looking its very best and it’s looking absolutely lovely this summer.

"They've done an incredible job and I wish them all the very best for the judging.

"In recognition of the economic significance of tourism within the town, Alnwick Town Council always allocate a budget for floral displays and Alnwick In Bloom activities and we certainly feel it’s money well spent.”

The town was representing the Northumbria in Bloom region in this year’s prestigious Britain in Bloom competition, along with 43 other locations.

Alnwick is competing against five other towns across the UK in the Best Town category and was chosen having picked up the Best Town award and Best Spring Entry in last year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.