England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.

It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.

Southgate you're the one ...

England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.

But what do football fans across the county think? Will we see a repeat of the tense semi final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?

We asked for your predictions on the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page:

Madeleine Wood said: “1-0 England! Hope they win but whatever the out come they have done us proud!

"Well done for getting to final! It's not over until the final whistle blows! Still have this match, stay focused lads … bring it home!”

Colette Gerathy Harrop is also hopeful of a win and added: “4-1 England”

Debbs Mossman encouraged the team ahead of the match, saying: “2- 1 England. You can do it.”

Ali Yilimaz wasn’t feeling as confident of an England victory – but the dream remains alive! “2-1 Italy but hope England win”

But football fever hasn’t quite got to Christine Johnson, who said: “My prediction is I won't be watching, and that will come true.”

It’s not for everyone!

