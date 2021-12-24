Bright lights to raise funds for well-known Berwick charity
Neighbours in a Berwick street have once again come together to provide some festive cheer in aid of a good cause.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:28 am
Over the last few years, the majority of people living in Roddam Court, Tweedmouth, have put together an eye-catching Christmas lights display on their house and had collection buckets outside for people to donate to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known by many as Berwick’s Cancer Cars.
This year’s campaign started on December 4 and the buckets, which are taken in every night before the lights are switched off, will be in place until January 1.
A total of £2,001 was raised last year.