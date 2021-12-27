Bridge in Berwick included on international award shortlist

The Berwick Old Bridge project has been chosen as a finalist for the 2021 Bridgehunter Awards.

The Bridgehunter's Chronicles is an online column devoted to historic and unique bridges across the world and each year, the Bridgehunter Awards are given out in 10 categories.

Voting is currently underway and will continue until January 21.

The £900,000 scheme to waterproof the bridge deck, relay the road surface and footways, repair the masonry parapets and install new LED lighting is on the shortlist for the Best Example of a Restored Historic Bridge award.