Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn will return for a thirteenth series as DCI Vera Stanhope, alongside actor and director David Leon who makes a welcome return as Joe Ashworth.

Inspired by the award-winning author Ann Cleeves, who lives in Whitley Bay, Vera has become a much-loved and acclaimed series.

Over the years, the drama, which often films across Northumberland, has consistently pulled in impressive viewing figures, with an average six million viewers tuning in for the last series.

Vera has been filmed in numerous locations around Northumberland.

Actor Kenny Doughty, who played DS Aidan Healey since 2015, recently announced his departure from the drama.

Actress Ibinabo Jack, who has played DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams since 2018, will also not be returning for the new series due to her theatre commitments.

The Rising Tide, a feature-length episode based on the eleventh Vera novel written by Ann Cleeves, will be Kenny and Ibinabo’s final appearance in the series. The episode will be scheduled later this year.

Brenda Blethyn commented: "It's been such a pleasure to work alongside Kenny and Ibinabo. They've both been terrific members of the Vera team, and I'll miss them. I'm absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”