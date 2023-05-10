News you can trust since 1854
‘Brave the Shave’ in Berwick raises impressive total for charity

A hair-raising way to help a good cause has raised more than £1,600.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th May 2023, 18:21 BST- 1 min read
The ‘Brave the Shave’ participants with the cheque for children’s charity Barnardo’s.The ‘Brave the Shave’ participants with the cheque for children’s charity Barnardo’s.
Fiona Sore was joined by her granddad John Osmond, aunt Pearl Sore, Pearl’s daughter Melanie Sore and godson Zak Crossan for the recent ‘Brave the Shave’ event at Berwick Town Hall in aid of Barnardo’s. There were also stalls from local businesses, a tombola and the chance to win prizes.

And after great support from the community, the final total of £1658.74 has been sent to the children’s charity.

Fiona said that she wanted to give something back to the charity which helped her when she was in care as a young person and today supports hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

