The ‘Brave the Shave’ participants with the cheque for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Fiona Sore was joined by her granddad John Osmond, aunt Pearl Sore, Pearl’s daughter Melanie Sore and godson Zak Crossan for the recent ‘Brave the Shave’ event at Berwick Town Hall in aid of Barnardo’s. There were also stalls from local businesses, a tombola and the chance to win prizes.

And after great support from the community, the final total of £1658.74 has been sent to the children’s charity.

