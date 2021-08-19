Bras and pants used to create fund-raising floral displays in Seahouses

The idea has helped raise over £1,500 for Seahouses and District Cancer Research and Relief Fund.

But, just as importantly, the community initiative has raised a few smiles after a tough 18 month period.

The ‘Bloomin Boobiful’ idea was dreamed up by friends Lizzie Moor, Sue Patterson and Julie Harris who all suffered personal bereavements during the Covid pandemic.

The Three Mermaids by Judy Oxley, also a winner.

Lizzie, who lost her mum to cancer last year, said: “We decided earlier this year that we wanted to help our local cancer charity because it’s not been able to raise funds as it normally would.

"At the same time though, we wanted to spread a bit of cheer and we came up with the idea of asking people if they would display a piece of underwear as a floral display.

"The response has been totally amazing and there have been some fabulous entries. We’re absolutely thrilled.”

The displays will be kept until the end of summer but it is hoped to repeat it next year.

This lady in pink was created by Jane Higgins and was named overall best exhibit. Jane's display was in honour of Sue Patterson’s mother, Aggie, and a tribute to all mothers/women who have lost a battle with breast cancer.

“We would love to make this a yearly event if everyone is up for it,” said Lizzie. “People have enjoyed seeing them and some visitors have said they are going to take the idea back to their own areas.”

Several businesses took part or made donations but it is hoped the success of the inaugural display will encourage more next year.

“We realise it’s been a really hectic time for businesses in Seahouses this summer so we hope more will want to be part of it next year,” said Lizzie.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who took part and donated, helping raise £1,311 to date plus £385 via a JustGiving page.

Special thanks go to The Gin & Rum Warehouse and the owners of Seafield Ocean Club - where Sue’s mum, Aggie, had worked - for their generous donations.

Best exhibit went to Jane Higgins’ pink lady, a tribute to Aggie.

The business award went to Charlie’s barbers.

Other award-winners were: Avril Dickinson, Louise Trotter, Patricia Adamson, Brenda Tinner, Mary Wood, Moira Atkinson and Judy Oxley.