Bradley Lowery's mum and dad welcome arrival of new daughter Gracie-Mae

Bradley’s fight against childhood cancer neuroblastoma touched the heart of the nation before his death in 2017, aged just six.

Now mum and dad Gemma and Carl and big brother Kieran, from Blackhall in County Durham, have welcomed the arrival of a new baby girl, Gracie-Mae.

Gemma took to Twitter to share the news on the Bradley Lowery Foundation charity’s account, complete with a picture of Carl carrying the baby out of the materneituy unit.

“Hi everyone just an update to welcome our beautiful little princess to the world,” she wrote.

“Gracie-Mae was born 12:19am on 6th November weighing 8lb.

“I didn't have the best of labour but I’ll not bore you all with the details. I had to have an emergency C section as her heart rate dropped and they needed her out.

“She is now doing amazing and we are on our way home.

Gemma Lowery with Bradley

“I want to say a huge shout out to all the staff on the maternity unit at Sunderland Royal hospital. Every one of them from start of care when I fell pregnant to leaving tonight have been incredible.”

And she promised to share some pictures of the new baby soon: “Myself and Carl are going to now enjoy some family time with our beautiful princess,” said Gemma.

“I know everyone will be eager to see her, and I’ll be sharing some pictures soon, but we want all the family to meet her first.

“Thank you all for your support.”

Sunderland fan Bradley at his beloved Stadium of Light

