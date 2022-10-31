Its residential offices in Alnwick and Morpeth are acting as a drop off location for food banks they have partnered with.

Each office will be gathering non-perishable items including tinned meat, fish and fruit, easy cook noodles and pasta pots, jars of coffee, long life milk, individually wrapped biscuits and cakes, and a selection of tinned meals.

Matt Hoy, manging director – residential, said: “At Bradley Hall we are big believers in giving back, especially during the run up to Christmas, when this year more than ever, more families will need support

Property firm Bradley Hall is supporting food banks this winter.

“With the cost-of-living crisis becoming a very real issue for many, being able to contribute and act as a drop off locations for others to support local communities in need is an easy yet rewarding way for us as a firm to give back to our local communities.”

Linda Fugill, manager of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank said: “At Wansbeck Valley Food Bank we are familiar with stories that describe the journey from wellbeing to the despair of food poverty.

"Every story we hear resolves our number one priority to ensure clients have food for today and access to appropriate re-sources that lead to self-sufficiency tomorrow.

“These are challenging times, but we are always grateful for the work of businesses and local organisations like Bradley Hall’s Morpeth team who are supporting us this year through their own donations and acting as a drop off point in the run up to winter.”

