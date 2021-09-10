Boy holds ice cream sale for Children in Need on driveway of his Northumberland home

Charlie Wardell, eight, and his sister, Phoebe, who organised an ice cream sale for Children in Need.

Charlie Wardell, from Longframlington, decided that was what he wanted to do in his summer holidays after seeing on TV how the money is used to help children.

His mum, Bethanie, said: “From writing the invites to friends and family, to running the ice cream shop (on our drive), Charlie organised and planned the whole event and raised an incredible £115 for Children in Need – simply from selling ice creams on a not so sunny Sunday in August.

“We are so proud of what he achieved at the age of eight. He is a very selfless little boy.”

Promoting the event.

He was helped by his little sister, Phoebe, who took the orders and welcomed customers with a smile.

The family live in a cul-de-sac so there is not a lot of passing trade but word got around and donations came in.