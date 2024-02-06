Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In partnership with BOXXER, the company installed an unassuming ticket office that evolved into a hub for fans to step inside and it was here that David and Hayley Shields answered a series of questions correctly after watching a short boxing montage to win the money can’t-buy experience.

They met with Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Championship bout in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David said: “I can’t believe we won, we never usually win anything! We were just excited to be at the fight, but to get the chance to meet both boxers and chat with them ahead of such a huge fight was unbelievable and something we’d never have dreamed of.