Boxing fans from Berwick win money-can't-buy experience and get to meet Natasha Jonas
In partnership with BOXXER, the company installed an unassuming ticket office that evolved into a hub for fans to step inside and it was here that David and Hayley Shields answered a series of questions correctly after watching a short boxing montage to win the money can’t-buy experience.
They met with Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Championship bout in Liverpool.
David said: “I can’t believe we won, we never usually win anything! We were just excited to be at the fight, but to get the chance to meet both boxers and chat with them ahead of such a huge fight was unbelievable and something we’d never have dreamed of.
“We’ll never forget this experience, from entering the ‘Never Ordinary’ ticket office to taking our ringside seats, and everything else in between – we can’t thank bet365 enough.”