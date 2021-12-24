Boxing Day Dip at Spittal reminder

A group of participants in the 2019 Boxing Day Dip from Spittal beach.

With Berwick Town Council pulling out there is no official organiser, but plenty of participants are set to brave the North Sea once again – with volunteers coming together to ensure that both the fun and safety aspects are in place.

Coun Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, said: “There are people fundraising for some amazing charities and others doing it just for fun, with many more spectating.

“Spittal Bowling Club will be opening from 10.30am.

“Lee Robson has agreed to lead the warm up and Andrew Smith will be piping us in to the sea.

“Many thanks to them and others assisting with the enhancement and safety of this event.”