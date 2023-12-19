'Boxes of Joy' to be delivered to Northumberland first-time families thanks to six figure grant
Inspired by the original Finnish baby box, each box is packed with stimulating toys and books that encourage playing, laughing, reading, singing and counting, as well as essential items such as a blanket, changing mat, bath towel and thermometer.
The project was created by listening to children, parents, midwives, family nurses, GPs and other experts, and it was launched by The Children’s Foundation in March 2023, with the first boxes being delivered to families in Newcastle and Gateshead.
The funding from North of Tyne Combined Authority enables the scheme to scale rapidly, with the project now expanding into Northumberland and North Tyneside for the first time.
Sean Soulsby, CEO of The Children’s Foundation, said: “Bringing a newborn home from hospital is an exciting, but often overwhelming time and we want to remind parents, families and carers that they are not alone during those critical early days.
“Over the last year we have delivered 110 Baby Boxes to first-time parents and this support from the North of Tyne Combined Authority is a game changer for the project, allowing us to rapidly scale the work we are doing to support first-time families across the whole region.
“The Baby Box is a great way to support healthy baby development through simple everyday moments and we are already seeing the real-world impact that they are having.”
Individuals who would like to support the campaign and improve the health and well-being of children and young people in the North East can donate £3 to The Children’s Foundation Baby Box campaign by texting ‘MAM’ to 70450.
North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “Having a child is beautiful and joyous, but as any parent will tell you it is also stressful and expensive. Household budgets are severely squeezed right now.
“We are the first Combined Authority to use our investment fund to tackle child poverty. You can’t build a resilient regional economy without providing security for families.
“This isn’t just about providing the essentials – it’s about nurturing early learning, well-being and a sense of security from day one.”