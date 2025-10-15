A new boutique pilates studio has been officially opened by the Mayor of Morpeth.

Roc Studio owner Rochelle Groh invited Coun Rachael Hogg to cut the ribbon and then view the studio.

The new venture has been an immediate success, welcomed by the pilates lovers of Morpeth. Rochelle – who moved to the UK from the USA – is a certified personal trainer, cycle, group fitness and pilates instructor.

Coun Hogg said: “'I was delighted to be invited to meet Rochelle, her husband and their young son to view and officially open their new pilates studio.

“They have transformed the space into a welcoming and modern facility that is proving to be very popular.

“Part of the role of Mayor is to encourage investment and welcome new businesses to Morpeth on behalf of Morpeth Town Council and our constituents, and I am thrilled that Roc Studio chose to invest in Morpeth as their base.

“The studio is perfectly located in the heart of the town centre with easy parking and transport links. Rochelle is a qualified personal trainer, cycle, group fitness and pilates instructor, and her energy is contagious from the first moment you meet her.

“She brings her unique transatlantic offering to Morpeth and I sincerely wish them the best of luck for the future.”

The studio is aiming to provide a luxury fitness experience, akin to those found in Los Angeles and New York.

Rochelle said: “We are so thankful to the Mayor for coming out to help us officially open our studio. It was such a special moment for us.

“The support we’ve felt from the Morpeth community since day one has been incredible. Our clients are genuinely some of the most friendly, determined people you’ll ever meet.

“We have members from all walks of life, some recovering from brain tumours, breast cancer, or living with lupus; others juggling university and motherhood and many simply looking for a space to move, feel good, and focus on their well-being.

“What unites them all is that they make time to show up for themselves.

“The energy they bring into the studio is contagious – they work hard, they laugh and they make this space feel truly special. We’re so proud to have built a little community right here in the heart of Morpeth.”