A boutique hotel in one of Northumberland’s prettiest villages has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra Thomas and Theresa Collins, owners of The Warkworth House Hotel, are planning to retire.

Sandra said: “We have invested heavily in the hotel since we bought it 12 years ago, both cosmetically and structurally, and we feel that we have created a wonderful boutique hotel with a great reputation and healthy profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The time has come for us to retire and step away from the business, which we do with a heavy heart, but we are hopeful that the new owners will enjoy their time here as much as we have.”

Warkworth House Hotel. Picture: Christie & Co.

The hotel is centrally situated on Bridge Street, a short stroll from the village’s medieval castle.

Originally built in the 1820s, the Grade II Star listed hotel features 14 en-suite bedrooms as well as a bar, breakfasting room and separate restaurant which can seat up to 60 diners and which is serviced by a large and very well-equipped catering kitchen.

Additionally, there is a charming two-bedroom cottage on site which would be ideal as owners accommodation or as additional letting income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an abundance of character and period charm in throughout the historic property, including the staircase which originates from Brandenburg House in London.

On the top floor there are several further rooms which are presently used as storage and laundry but could be converted into additional rooms or suites or indeed to staff/manager accommodation if needed.

The vibrant village is highly popular with tourists, featuring a good variety of shops and cafes, and being just a short walk to the Northumberland coast.

Mark Worley, hotel director at Christie & Co, said: “Having helped Sandy and Terry buy the hotel all those years ago, and having kept in touch ever since, it is great for me to be able to help them achieve their next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hotels and hospitality businesses in Northumberland and in particular, along the coast, are in great demand and we are sure that there will be a good level of interest.”

The Warkworth House Hotel is on the market with an asking price £1,800,000.