The former Sion Meeting House in Alnwick is undergoing a major transformation to become a boutique-style hotel and restaurant.

Originally to be turned into apartments, the new owner saw potential for the site as a 12-bedroom, 80-cover hotel, bar and restaurant – planned to be open early June 2025.

Wayne Johnson-Aguirre has been group operations manager for hospitality group North Coast Collective for the past three years. Using his skills and expertise, he decided to take on a challenge of his own.

He said: “I have been quite instrumental in helping North Coast Collective become what it is today, what I wanted to do is have the opportunity on my own.

Wayne Johnson-Aguirre (right) and business partner, Abdul Aziz.

“My background is HR but I wanted to come back into hospitality because that is where I get my passion from, it just runs through my core. Having this opportunity to do this for me is super exciting, I can’t wait to get the doors open and get people coming in.”

Now, alongside business partner, Abdul Aziz, the pair are completely remodelling the interior of the Grade II listed building, with a name yet to be revealed.

Wayne added: "Significant investment has been made to breathe new life into the two-decade-old building, reconfiguring it into a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel, relaxed bar, and sophisticated restaurant. We are committed to restoring the building to its former splendour while honouring its rich history.”

“What Abdul has done is nothing short of amazing, he's an electrical engineer and he’s pretty much gutted the place and made an incredible model.”

Before and after exterior of the building.

Wayne gave a glimpse to the style of the venue: “The efforts include the careful preservation of many original features, such as a magnificent ceiling rose that adorns the main hallway of the second-floor bedrooms.

“We’ve incorporated the Art Nouveau-style windows as a highlight in the new stairwell, which are now backlit with LED lighting. The new restaurant roof features an eight-panel glass lantern that floods the space with natural light during the day but transforms into a view of the starry sky at night."

On the lookout for staff, Wayne emphasises he wants to build a team who feel ‘recognised and appreciated’. He added: “It’s super important that the people you hire feel valued. These people in hospitality work super hard and should be rewarded for that.”