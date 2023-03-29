News you can trust since 1854
Boulmer beach car park improvement works completed

Work to improve the pothole-riddled access road and car park at Boulmer beach has been completed.

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:56 BST

The work, coordinated by Longhoughton Parish Council, has been carried out by MGL Group.

The whole area has been regraded using locally recycled road planings which were sourced from a road scheme near Alnwick.

The access track was then resurfaced with a high-quality bitumen coated roadstone and the car park area sealed off with a limestone material, both of which incorporate stone supplied from Longhoughton Quarry which is operated by MGL Group.

Cllr Adrian Hinchcliffe, Cllr Wendy Pattison and Jamie Drysdale, manager of MGL's Longhoughton Quarry.
Cllr Adrian Hinchcliffe, Cllr Wendy Pattison and Jamie Drysdale, manager of MGL’s Longhoughton Quarry.
Cllr Adrian Hinchcliffe, Cllr Wendy Pattison and Jamie Drysdale, manager of MGL’s Longhoughton Quarry.
Mark Davison, joint chief executive of MGL Group, said: “It has been a pleasure to help the parish council and support the community by enhancing local facilities.

"Our team did a fantastic job to resurface the car park, despite challenging weather conditions, everyone worked together to ensure it could finally open to the public.

"We’re delighted to deliver these much-needed improvements which will benefit local people and visitors.”

Adrian Hinchcliffe, chairman of Longhoughton Parish Council, said: “The parish council is very thankful to MGL Group for its outstanding contribution as we did not have the resources to carry out such a significant resurfacing project. We will now be talking to the county council to take over responsibility for the car park.”

