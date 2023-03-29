The work, coordinated by Longhoughton Parish Council, has been carried out by MGL Group.

The whole area has been regraded using locally recycled road planings which were sourced from a road scheme near Alnwick.

The access track was then resurfaced with a high-quality bitumen coated roadstone and the car park area sealed off with a limestone material, both of which incorporate stone supplied from Longhoughton Quarry which is operated by MGL Group.

Cllr Adrian Hinchcliffe, Cllr Wendy Pattison and Jamie Drysdale, manager of MGL’s Longhoughton Quarry.

Mark Davison, joint chief executive of MGL Group, said: “It has been a pleasure to help the parish council and support the community by enhancing local facilities.

"Our team did a fantastic job to resurface the car park, despite challenging weather conditions, everyone worked together to ensure it could finally open to the public.

"We’re delighted to deliver these much-needed improvements which will benefit local people and visitors.”