Borders Buses to increase fares but also introduce new discounted local mobile app tickets
The company says the adjustment, averaging approximately 10%, is necessary to address rising operational costs.
In addition, the Northumberland Day Rover ticket and TNE Day Saver ticket will also increase. The tickets now include cross-border services, on the English side only.
However, Borders Buses is introducing a range of new discounted zonal mobile app tickets that offer savings of up to 20% compared to current on-bus ticket prices. This includes local app tickets for the Berwick, Eyemouth and Duns areas.
Murray Rogers, regional operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “The decision to increase fares was not taken lightly, but it is crucial to ensure we can continue to deliver the high standard of service our customers expect.
“We are committed to balancing affordability with operational sustainability and we encourage our customers to take advantage of our new local zonal tickets, which offer excellent value for money for local travel.”
