Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Borders Buses has announced an increase in fares from Sunday (April 6).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says the adjustment, averaging approximately 10%, is necessary to address rising operational costs.

In addition, the Northumberland Day Rover ticket and TNE Day Saver ticket will also increase. The tickets now include cross-border services, on the English side only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Borders Buses is introducing a range of new discounted zonal mobile app tickets that offer savings of up to 20% compared to current on-bus ticket prices. This includes local app tickets for the Berwick, Eyemouth and Duns areas.

Borders Buses is going to increase fares, but it is also introducing new discounted local mobile app tickets.

Murray Rogers, regional operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “The decision to increase fares was not taken lightly, but it is crucial to ensure we can continue to deliver the high standard of service our customers expect.

“We are committed to balancing affordability with operational sustainability and we encourage our customers to take advantage of our new local zonal tickets, which offer excellent value for money for local travel.”