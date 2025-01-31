Borders Buses Share the Love campaign for Valentine’s Day
Borders Buses is inviting its customers to participate in its annual Share the Love campaign, which aims to recognise bus drivers who go above and beyond for their customers.
It is encouraging members of the community to nominate drivers who consistently provide exceptional service, positively impact their day, or exceed expectations.
From now until 14 February, people can nominate their favourite drivers by submitting the driver’s name – and the area they work in – on the Borders Buses Facebook page.
Across the bus network, lucky drivers will be selected to receive a prize as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to providing an excellent customer experience.
Murray Rogers, Borders Buses regional manager, said: “Drivers are often the unsung heroes who quietly contribute to the community.
“They ensure people reach their destinations safely and comfortably, often going above and beyond their duties.”
