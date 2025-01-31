Borders Buses Share the Love campaign for Valentine’s Day

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A bus company has announced an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating the efforts of its team of drivers.

Borders Buses is inviting its customers to participate in its annual Share the Love campaign, which aims to recognise bus drivers who go above and beyond for their customers.

It is encouraging members of the community to nominate drivers who consistently provide exceptional service, positively impact their day, or exceed expectations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From now until 14 February, people can nominate their favourite drivers by submitting the driver’s name – and the area they work in – on the Borders Buses Facebook page.

Borders Buses is inviting its customers to participate in its annual Share the Love campaign.Borders Buses is inviting its customers to participate in its annual Share the Love campaign.
Borders Buses is inviting its customers to participate in its annual Share the Love campaign.

Across the bus network, lucky drivers will be selected to receive a prize as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to providing an excellent customer experience.

Murray Rogers, Borders Buses regional manager, said: “Drivers are often the unsung heroes who quietly contribute to the community.

“They ensure people reach their destinations safely and comfortably, often going above and beyond their duties.”

Related topics:DriversFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice