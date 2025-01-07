Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Borders Buses, in collaboration with the North East Combined Authority (NECA), is launching new discounted tickets for its English-only Berwick services starting on Monday, January 13.

The offer includes services B1, 266, 267, 418, 464, 477, and 918. The multi-operator tickets, also valid on services operated by Arriva and other local operators, have been designed to ensure greater flexibility and ease of travel.

Travellers can enjoy a Northumberland Day Rover ticket for just £5, offering unlimited travel across the Northumberland area, or opt for the TNE Day Saver ticket at £6.80, providing even broader coverage across the North East region.

For those under 22, there are special fares – an Under 22 Single for just £1, or an Under 22 Day ticket for £3.

The tickets are supported by the NECA as part of the UK Government’s BSIP funding. Picture courtesy of Borders Buses.

Claire Lark, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this discounted ticket, which will make travel more accessible and affordable for our customers.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to work collaboratively with other providers and stakeholders to provide high-quality services that meet the needs of the communities we serve.

“We believe this will greatly enhance the travel experience across the region.”

Customers can also purchase a £3 adult capped single fare for all English services. Service B1 offers a £2.10 flat single ticket.

The tickets are not valid on any services starting or ending in Scotland.